Dr. David Minor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Minor, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Minor works at
Locations
Native American Community Health Center Inc.4041 N Central Ave Bldg C, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 279-5262
Moon Valley750 E Thunderbird Rd Ste 3, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 674-6220
NHW Community Health Center2423 W Dunlap Ave Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 279-5351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Minor is the best Doctor I ever had, wish I could have him again!!!! We miss you Dr. Minor thanks to you I now know I had a bad gallbladder, can eat without being sick! Bless pal!
About Dr. David Minor, DO
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1356441356
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix GenlHosp
- 600 Hours and 6 Years Of Cme
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Arizona State University
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minor works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Minor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.