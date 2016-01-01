Dr. David Minter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Minter, MD
Overview of Dr. David Minter, MD
Dr. David Minter, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Minter works at
Dr. Minter's Office Locations
-
1
Champion Orthopedics1706 Magnolia Way, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 524-9997Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minter?
About Dr. David Minter, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1831140581
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Research - Virginia - Richmond VA
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minter works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Minter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.