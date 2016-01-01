Dr. David Mishkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mishkin, MD
Overview of Dr. David Mishkin, MD
Dr. David Mishkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Mishkin's Office Locations
Quality Diagnostics Inc.127 Lubrano Dr Ste L2, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 885-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Mishkin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1962464909
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Baltimore City Hosps
- Mercy Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishkin.
