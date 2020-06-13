See All Psychiatrists in Plano, TX
Dr. David Missimo, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (25)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Missimo, MD

Dr. David Missimo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.

Dr. Missimo works at Parkway Psychiatric Associates in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Missimo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parkway Psychiatric
    5824 W Plano Pkwy Ste 104, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 818-9355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. David Missimo, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184842064
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Missimo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Missimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Missimo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Missimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Missimo works at Parkway Psychiatric Associates in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Missimo’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Missimo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Missimo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Missimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Missimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

