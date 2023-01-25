Dr. David Mittleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mittleman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Mittleman, MD
Dr. David Mittleman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Juno Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Mittleman works at
Dr. Mittleman's Office Locations
Mittleman Eye13901 Us Highway 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408 Directions (561) 500-2020
West Palm Beach2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Jupiter/Gardens601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompBenefits Corp.
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Principal Life
- Sanus Health
- Self Pay
- Solstice
- Superior Vision
- TPA
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Wish we found Dr. Middleman before I got my cataract surgery! the staff and Dr. were great! Appreciate the honesty.
About Dr. David Mittleman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1508818345
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mittleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittleman has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Hemorrhage and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mittleman speaks French and Spanish.
1102 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.