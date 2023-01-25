See All Ophthalmologists in Juno Beach, FL
Dr. David Mittleman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (1102)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Mittleman, MD

Dr. David Mittleman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Juno Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Mittleman works at Mittleman Eye in Juno Beach, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinal Hemorrhage and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mittleman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mittleman Eye
    13901 Us Highway 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-2020
  2. 2
    West Palm Beach
    2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Jupiter/Gardens
    601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Retinal Hemorrhage
Dry Eyes
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Floaters
  
Retinal Hemorrhage
Dry Eyes
  
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
  
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  
Headache
  
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Aphakia
  
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Bacterial Conjunctivitis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Tumor
Best's Disease
Binocular Vision Disorder
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blurred Vision
Brain Disorders
Cardiac Imaging
Cataract - Aberrant Oral Frenula - Growth Delay
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis
Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome
Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear
Cataract Dental Syndrome
Cataract Hutterite Type
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chemical Burn - Eyes
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Eye Diseases
Color Blindness
Congenital Glaucoma
Conjunctival Disorders
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Convergence Insufficiency
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Scar
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetes
  
Diabetes Eye Care
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilatation
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Drops
Eye Injuries
Eye Movement Disorders
Eye Muscle Disorders
Eye Strain
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Eczema
Eyelid Lesions
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma - Ectopia Microspherophakia - Stiff Joints - Short Stature
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis.
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses
Hazy Vision
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertensive Retinopathy
Hyphema
  
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Iritis
  
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  
Low Vision
Macular Dystrophy
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma
Night Blindness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Convergence Spasm
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome
Ocular Prosthetics
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures
Optic Neuropathy
Orbital Cellulitis
Photocoagulation
Poor Color Vision
Presbyopia
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma
Prism Lenses
Reading Disorders
Refractive Error
Refractive Eye Disorders
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Edema
Retinal Migraine
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Scarring
Retinal Testing
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy
Retinoschisis
Severe Myopia
Strabismus-Like Double Vision
Temporal Arteritis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
Visual Aura
Visual Dysfunction
Visual Field Loss
Vitreous Detachment
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Watering Eyes
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Pioneer
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Principal Life
    • Sanus Health
    • Self Pay
    • Solstice
    • Superior Vision
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1102)
    5 Star
    (1025)
    4 Star
    (46)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Mittleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508818345
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mittleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mittleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mittleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mittleman has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Hemorrhage and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1102 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

