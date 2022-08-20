Overview of Dr. David Miyama, MD

Dr. David Miyama, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee.



Dr. Miyama works at Prospect Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.