Dr. David Mobley, MD

Urology
4.3 (21)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Mobley, MD

Dr. David Mobley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Mobley works at Houston Methodist West Hospital in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mobley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist West Hospital
    18500 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8300
  2. 2
    Methodist West Houston
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 350, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8300
  3. 3
    Methodist Urology Associates
    18300 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2021
    Wow! How many accolades can I throw to Dr Mobley and his staff? The "Cliff's Notes" version is that he suggested a UroLift procedure for me. Unfortunately, although the procedure itself went well, I had major blockage afterward. A bladder function test was performed and since my bladder was functioning, Dr Mobley recommended the GreenLight Laser PVP. That was very successful. It eliminated the blockage! A catheter was inserted which I removed the day after surgery. Two hours after the catheter was removed, I was flowing like never before. Dr Mobley and his staff are great, caring people. Dr Mobley treats you like you are the only person in the office....takes time to listen to your concerns and gives thorough answers in non-medical terms. All of his Medical Assistants and Front Office staff are just as nice and friendly as Dr Mobley is. I have and will continue to refer my friends to Dr Mobley.
    George — Oct 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Mobley, MD
    About Dr. David Mobley, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649272170
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tenn Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of AZ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
• Urology
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mobley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mobley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mobley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mobley works at Houston Methodist West Hospital in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mobley’s profile.

    Dr. Mobley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

