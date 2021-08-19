Dr. David Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mohan, MD
Overview of Dr. David Mohan, MD
Dr. David Mohan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Mohan's Office Locations
Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC3534 Brooklyn Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 Directions (260) 478-5130
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Downtown Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mohan is a very strong patient advocate and orders tests to confirm data. He has a broad range of knowledge including pharmacology. He has done excellent for my family and I have referred others to him.
About Dr. David Mohan, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1578876785
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
