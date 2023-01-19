Dr. David Molthrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molthrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Molthrop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Molthrop, MD
Dr. David Molthrop, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Ala Sch Med
Dr. Molthrop works at
Dr. Molthrop's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Winter Park2100 Glenwood Dr Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 898-5452
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Orlando Orange 3812501 N Orange Ave Ste 381, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 898-5452
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Molthrop and his team saved my life. Diagnosed with late stage lymphoma at the age of 73 my early diagnosis was not encouraging. He immediately placed me on a 100% strength chemotherapy regimen and two extra nodal cancerous locations were gone and the third was greatly reduced after three treatments. We expect remission and likely cure after my upcoming PET scan. Dr. Molthrop, Allison (PA) and the nurses (Christi King) are just outstanding. Any out of hours concerns were timely addressed by his staff and even phone calls from Dr. Mothrop directly. He collaborated with my Moffitt doctor (precautionary 2nd opinion) who agreed that Dr. Molthrop's actions were spot on correct. You can't go wrong with Dr. Molthrop and FCS.
About Dr. David Molthrop, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1194783027
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Sch Med
- U Ala Sch Med
- U Ala Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molthrop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molthrop accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molthrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molthrop has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molthrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Molthrop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molthrop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molthrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molthrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.