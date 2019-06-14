Overview of Dr. David Monson, MD

Dr. David Monson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Monson works at Emory Orthopaedic and Spine in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.