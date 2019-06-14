See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. David Monson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (61)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Monson, MD

Dr. David Monson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Monson works at Emory Orthopaedic and Spine in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Monson's Office Locations

    Atlanta Office
    59 Executive Park South NE Ste 3000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Monson?

    Jun 14, 2019
    I love Dr. Monson and his entire staff. He removed a small noncancerous mass from my knee joint. He always explained everything happening in a way that was easy to understand. His office was very clean and organized and ran very smoothly. I never waited very long in the waiting room before being seen. I highly recommend Dr. Monson and his staff.
    Demeredith Rogers in Newnan, GA — Jun 14, 2019
    About Dr. David Monson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225130958
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Wisconsin Madison
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Iowa State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Monson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monson works at Emory Orthopaedic and Spine in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Monson’s profile.

    Dr. Monson has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Monson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

