Dr. David Montag, MD
Overview of Dr. David Montag, MD
Dr. David Montag, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Meadville, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.
Dr. Montag's Office Locations
Crawford County Ear, Nose and Throat505 Poplar St Ste 111, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hennepin Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I accompanied my 9 month old grandson to his appt, & later found that I needed to be seen by an ENT specialist. I couldn't be more pleased with the care my grandson & I received. Dr Montag was very thorough with the examination on both of us. He spent considerable time explaining treatment options & was not pushy at all, making us feel very comfortable & informed, therefore making us confident in our decisions with the treatment we chose in each case. My daughter & son in law were also pleased.
About Dr. David Montag, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1629393319
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Case Western Reserve University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
