Dr. David Moore, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (75)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Moore, MD

Dr. David Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Moore works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN and Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville - Midtown
    2004 Hayes St Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 324-1600
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Franklin Office
    125 Spring St Ste 240, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 324-1600
  3. 3
    Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Franklin
    5021 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 324-1600
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Nashville - Green Hills
    2001 Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 324-1600
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Brentwood
    1001 Health Park Dr Ste 220, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 324-1600
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Franklin - Cool Springs
    7105 S Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 324-1600
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Runner's Knee
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Runner's Knee
Joint Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 12, 2021
    Dr. Moore did ACL surgery on both of my legs in 2020. He is a trustworthy and caring person and I couldn't imagine trusting anyone else with my broken knees!
    About Dr. David Moore, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508814880
    Education & Certifications

    • American Sports Med Institute
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

