Offers telehealth
Dr. David Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Nashville - Midtown2004 Hayes St Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 324-1600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Franklin Office125 Spring St Ste 240, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 324-1600
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Franklin5021 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 324-1600Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nashville - Green Hills2001 Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 324-1600Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Brentwood1001 Health Park Dr Ste 220, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 324-1600Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Franklin - Cool Springs7105 S Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 324-1600Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore did ACL surgery on both of my legs in 2020. He is a trustworthy and caring person and I couldn't imagine trusting anyone else with my broken knees!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1508814880
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Med Institute
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
