Dr. David Moore Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. David Moore Jr, MD
Dr. David Moore Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Dr. Moore Jr's Office Locations
1
Cornerstone Care Outreach Clinic624 Quaker Ln Ste 208C, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2085
2
Cornerstone Pulmonology At Premiere4515 Premier Dr Ste 404, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 802-2085
3
High Point Surgery Center600 N Lindsay St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 878-6068
4
High Point Medical Center601 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 878-6071
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr MOORE for years. He’s wonderful, gives thoughtful advice and treatment. I have moved from High Point to New Bern, but I still drive back to see him. He’s the best in the business and worth the 200 mile drive to see him. Has also treated my husband and children. He is kind, bright, funny, caring and always there for me. Whether in person or over the phone, he always gives me great advice and treatment. I absolutely adore him
About Dr. David Moore Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
