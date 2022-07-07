Dr. David Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Moore, MD
Dr. David Moore, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Cardiac Surgery Specialists4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 540, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6200
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano4700 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Did open heart surgery on my husband Glenn. It was his second open heart surgery. Glenn lived 12 more years. Thanks to Dr. Moore.
About Dr. David Moore, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811985369
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
