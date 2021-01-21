See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. David Morales, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (24)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Morales, MD

Dr. David Morales, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown and Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Morales works at Dr. William Carpenter in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Office
    3409 Worth St Ste 630, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 827-8407

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Morales, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649208406
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Utsw Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at Austin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morales has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morales works at Dr. William Carpenter in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Morales’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

