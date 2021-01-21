Dr. David Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Morales, MD
Overview of Dr. David Morales, MD
Dr. David Morales, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dallas Office3409 Worth St Ste 630, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 827-8407
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morales reformed my body with breast augmentation/ lift and a 360 body lift. This is a big surgery and my results are incredible. For the first time in over 10 years I am excited to look at bathing suits. I put off my skin removal for far too long and cannot convey in a short review how life changing this is for me. Dr. Morales, besides being a great surgeon, is a great person who worked to put together the best plan of action for my particular case. I am thankful another doctor of mine recommended him. He has done work for friends of mine and we all were thankful to have found him. His staff is courteous and gave good care. His knowledge, education and great reputation made me choose him. His handling of my case and my results make me want to share my story to give hope to anyone who has worked to lose weight and might be ready to finish your transformation. Waking up without loose skin is better than I could have ever imagined. Dr. Morales is a gifted surgeon.
About Dr. David Morales, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Utsw Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Texas at Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
