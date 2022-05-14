Dr. David Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Moreno, MD
Overview
Dr. David Moreno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Uic College Of Medicine-M.D.|University Of Illinois Med School|University of Illinois Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Moreno works at
Locations
Main Building12142 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6308Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Moreno 9 months ago and he listened to all my issues and gave treatment that helped. walking into his office was the best decision i have ever made truly helped me
About Dr. David Moreno, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225045156
Education & Certifications
- General Practice-Shands Hospital In Gainesville, Florida|University Fla Shands Hospital
- Uic College Of Medicine-M.D.|University Of Illinois Med School|University of Illinois Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreno speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno.
