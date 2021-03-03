Dr. David Morledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Morledge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Morledge, MD
Dr. David Morledge, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Morledge works at
Dr. Morledge's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Neurological Clinic711 W 38th St Ste F1, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 458-6121
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morledge?
I can only double up on all the positive comments about Dr. Moreledge! He is the kind of man who focuses on you when in the room and you never feel rushed. I am very thankful to have Dr Moreledge as my doctor in charge of monitoring and treating my Rotational Cervical Dystonia!
About Dr. David Morledge, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1225129703
Education & Certifications
- University Med Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morledge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morledge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morledge works at
Dr. Morledge has seen patients for Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morledge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morledge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morledge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.