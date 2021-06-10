Dr. David Morrissey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrissey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Morrissey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Morrissey, MD
Dr. David Morrissey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Morrissey works at
Dr. Morrissey's Office Locations
-
1
Boulder Office4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 130, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 443-2771Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Exempla Office300 Exempla Cir Ste 210, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 443-2771
-
3
Avista Office90 Health Park Dr Ste 220, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 443-2771
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morrissey?
I'm grateful to Dr. Morrissey and his office for my successful septoplasty surgery. All the way through I felt at ease, well taken care of and felt treated like a human. I can't imagine this procedure going more smoothly, on all fronts. Highly recommended!
About Dr. David Morrissey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104844463
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- University of The Pacific
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrissey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrissey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrissey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrissey works at
Dr. Morrissey has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrissey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrissey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrissey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrissey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrissey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.