Dr. David Mosborg, MD
Overview of Dr. David Mosborg, MD
Dr. David Mosborg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University Dc and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Mosborg's Office Locations
David A. Mosborg, M.D.1895 Kingsley Ave Ste 703, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 276-1446Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
OMG....FANTASTIC He is the best. Seriously. I haven't been able to breath this good since I was 10 years old. He did a amazing job with my sinus surgery. His staff was always professional but friendly
About Dr. David Mosborg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1649236332
Education & Certifications
- Portsmouth Naval Hospital Va
- Portsmouth Naval Hosp|Portsmouth Naval Hospital Va
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University Dc
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosborg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosborg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosborg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosborg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosborg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosborg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosborg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosborg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosborg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.