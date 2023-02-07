Dr. David Mosier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mosier, MD
Overview of Dr. David Mosier, MD
Dr. David Mosier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Mosier works at
Dr. Mosier's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Center of Austin6818 Austin Center Blvd Ste 206, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 338-4404
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosier?
I am currently 3-months post op after having breast reduction surgery for my 36DDD, lopsided breasts & couldn’t be happier with the care I received from Dr. Mosier and his team. After only 90 days I am fully healed and back to living my active lifestyle with no back and shoulder pain! Dr. Mosier is one of the few surgeons in CTX who will actively work with insurance and fight for coverage when your breast procedure is medically indicated. The surgical center where Dr. Mosier performs surgery was fantastic and I felt so lucky to have such an attentive team of nurses taking care of me after surgery. All of my pre- and post-op visits were so easy and I never felt rushed, Dr. Mosier and his nurse Erika answered all of my questions and really made sure I understood my procedure and how to have the best recovery possible. I am now a 36C and my scarring is smooth and already fading. If you’re at all considering breast reduction surgery, I highly recommend a consult with Dr. Mosier!
About Dr. David Mosier, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265544977
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Easton Hospital
- St Vincents
- University Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosier works at
Dr. Mosier speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.