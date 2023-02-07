See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. David Mosier, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Mosier, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (40)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Mosier, MD

Dr. David Mosier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Mosier works at Plastic Surgery Center Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mosier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center of Austin
    6818 Austin Center Blvd Ste 206, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 338-4404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mosier?

    Feb 07, 2023
    I am currently 3-months post op after having breast reduction surgery for my 36DDD, lopsided breasts & couldn’t be happier with the care I received from Dr. Mosier and his team. After only 90 days I am fully healed and back to living my active lifestyle with no back and shoulder pain! Dr. Mosier is one of the few surgeons in CTX who will actively work with insurance and fight for coverage when your breast procedure is medically indicated. The surgical center where Dr. Mosier performs surgery was fantastic and I felt so lucky to have such an attentive team of nurses taking care of me after surgery. All of my pre- and post-op visits were so easy and I never felt rushed, Dr. Mosier and his nurse Erika answered all of my questions and really made sure I understood my procedure and how to have the best recovery possible. I am now a 36C and my scarring is smooth and already fading. If you’re at all considering breast reduction surgery, I highly recommend a consult with Dr. Mosier!
    Carly G. — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Mosier, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Mosier, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mosier to family and friends

    Dr. Mosier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mosier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Mosier, MD.

    About Dr. David Mosier, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265544977
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Easton Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincents
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mosier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mosier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mosier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosier works at Plastic Surgery Center Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mosier’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Mosier, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.