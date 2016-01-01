See All Nephrologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. David Moskowitz, MD

Nephrology
0.0 (0)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Moskowitz, MD

Dr. David Moskowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Moskowitz works at Nexus Medical Center of Aventura LLC in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Miami Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Moskowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nexus Medical Center of Aventura LLC
    20803 Biscayne Blvd Ste 202, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 254-8900
  2. 2
    Rafael Aviles MD
    2921 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 532-9945
  3. 3
    Jose M Peres-delgadillo MD
    10201 Hammocks Blvd Ste 123, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 279-7020
  4. 4
    Ortho Rehab Associates
    400 W 41st St Ste 200, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 254-8900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. David Moskowitz, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1174850937
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moskowitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

