Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. David Moskowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Moskowitz, MD
Dr. David Moskowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Dr. Moskowitz's Office Locations
1
Nexus Medical Center of Aventura LLC20803 Biscayne Blvd Ste 202, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 254-8900
2
Rafael Aviles MD2921 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 532-9945
3
Jose M Peres-delgadillo MD10201 Hammocks Blvd Ste 123, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 279-7020
4
Ortho Rehab Associates400 W 41st St Ste 200, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 254-8900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. David Moskowitz, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1174850937
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Dr. Moskowitz speaks French.
Dr. Moskowitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.