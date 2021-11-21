Overview

Dr. David Mulock, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Mulock works at Kelly & Wood Ltd in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.