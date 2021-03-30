Overview of Dr. David Mungo, MD

Dr. David Mungo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital and Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Mungo works at Alliance Comm Hosp Pdtrc Rsdncy in Alliance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Tendinosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.