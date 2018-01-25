Overview of Dr. David Muron, MD

Dr. David Muron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Muron works at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.