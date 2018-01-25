Dr. David Muron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Muron, MD
Overview of Dr. David Muron, MD
Dr. David Muron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Muron works at
Dr. Muron's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery2000B Transmountain Rd # 400, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 215-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muron?
Excellent doctor!! Easy to talk to and explained things perfectly. There was very little wait time and the situation was handled well. Great staff and Doctor!
About Dr. David Muron, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922078005
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muron works at
Dr. Muron has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muron speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Muron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.