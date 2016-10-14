Overview of Dr. David Murphy, DPM

Dr. David Murphy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Murphy works at Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.