Dr. David Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. David Murray, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lakeland202 Lake Miriam Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 261-9062Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very nice and Dr Murray is professional and nice, he gave me a clear explanation of my surgery and did an excellent job. Thank you all
About Dr. David Murray, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659370567
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murray using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
