Overview

Dr. David Musicant, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Musicant works at Optum Primary Care-Midvale in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.