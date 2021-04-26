Dr. David Musnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Musnick, MD
Overview of Dr. David Musnick, MD
Dr. David Musnick, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with Sports Med Clin
Dr. Musnick works at
Dr. Musnick's Office Locations
David Musnick MD1300 114th Ave SE Ste 105, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 462-7325
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Musnick took a genuine interest in my health and has helped me work through my post-viral syndrome and improve my quality of life. I am still getting treatment, and I wanted to share the aspects of his practice that helped me the most: 1. Food as Medicine: Dr. Musnick created a brain diet that focuses on healing the brain. I’ve completely changed my diet and my outlook on food to eater cleaner and reduce toxins in my body. 2. Supplementation: Dr. Musnick has prescribed me supplements that have attacked the root cause of my issue and slowly improved my quality of life. 3. Frequency Specific Microcurrent: I do FSM 1-2x week to reboot certain parts of my body to reduce inflammation. In full transparency, I was very skeptical of this technology but after getting sessions for several weeks, I started to notice an improvement in my symptoms. I genuinely see a light at the end of the tunnel after spending half a year nearly bed-bound.
About Dr. David Musnick, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1265683262
Education & Certifications
- Sports Med Clin
- Virginia Mason Hospital
- Kaiser Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Musnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.