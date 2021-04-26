See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Dr. David Musnick, MD

Sports Medicine
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Musnick, MD

Dr. David Musnick, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with Sports Med Clin

Dr. Musnick works at David Musnick MD LLC in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Musnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Musnick MD
    1300 114th Ave SE Ste 105, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 462-7325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot

Treatment frequency



Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Apr 26, 2021
Dr. Musnick took a genuine interest in my health and has helped me work through my post-viral syndrome and improve my quality of life. I am still getting treatment, and I wanted to share the aspects of his practice that helped me the most: 1. Food as Medicine: Dr. Musnick created a brain diet that focuses on healing the brain. I’ve completely changed my diet and my outlook on food to eater cleaner and reduce toxins in my body. 2. Supplementation: Dr. Musnick has prescribed me supplements that have attacked the root cause of my issue and slowly improved my quality of life. 3. Frequency Specific Microcurrent: I do FSM 1-2x week to reboot certain parts of my body to reduce inflammation. In full transparency, I was very skeptical of this technology but after getting sessions for several weeks, I started to notice an improvement in my symptoms. I genuinely see a light at the end of the tunnel after spending half a year nearly bed-bound.
Kamal — Apr 26, 2021
Photo: Dr. David Musnick, MD
About Dr. David Musnick, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265683262
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Sports Med Clin
Residency
  • Virginia Mason Hospital
Internship
  • Kaiser Hospital
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Musnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Musnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Musnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Musnick works at David Musnick MD LLC in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Musnick’s profile.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Musnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musnick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

