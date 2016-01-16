Dr. David Musser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Musser, MD
Overview of Dr. David Musser, MD
Dr. David Musser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Dr. Musser's Office Locations
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2093
Daniel J Mcgraw MD705 Garfield Ave Ste 460, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2093
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He saw me through major surgery with perforated bowel due to diverticulitis, which included a colostomy, one years of waiting for reversal due to some complications, and shortly thereafter hernia surgery. Am planning to schedule varicose vein surgery with him. Great surgeon, pleasing personality, and abundantly kind and patient! So glad he was there for me!
About Dr. David Musser, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1609062306
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musser has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Musser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musser.
