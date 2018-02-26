Overview of Dr. David Mykoff, MD

Dr. David Mykoff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 71 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Mykoff works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.