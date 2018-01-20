Dr. Mysels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Mysels, MD
Overview of Dr. David Mysels, MD
Dr. David Mysels, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Mysels works at
Dr. Mysels' Office Locations
Lifespan Recovery Center200 Corliss St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 606-8530
- 2 146 W River St Ste 11B, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 444-7442
Lifespan Portuguese Mental Health950 Warren Ave Ste 104, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-3711Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
RIH Dept. of Psychiatry593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-2128Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor!! Informed and personable...best psychiatrist I have ever been to!
About Dr. David Mysels, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1982755088
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Psychiatry
Dr. Mysels works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mysels. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mysels.
