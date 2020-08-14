See All Oncologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. David Myssiorek, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Myssiorek, MD

Dr. David Myssiorek, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.

Dr. Myssiorek works at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tonsillitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myssiorek's Office Locations

    Bronx Lebanon Hospital
    1650 Grand Concourse Fl 2, Bronx, NY 10457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 740-6180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 14, 2020
    As a patient, I am extremely pleased with the work of Dr. David Myssiorek. He showed concern for my health problem and did everything he could as a doctor to solve my health problem. He is an excellent professional. and the evolution of my health after the surgery is very good. He is an excellent ENT. I recommend it 100 percent. I was very delighted.
    Liliana Segura — Aug 14, 2020
    About Dr. David Myssiorek, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841361847
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • Nyumc-Bellevue-Mvah
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
