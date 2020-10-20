See All Vascular Surgeons in Westlake, OH
Dr. David Naar

Vascular Surgery
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Naar is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They completed their fellowship with Staten Island SUNY Downstate

Dr. Naar works at David J. Naar, M.D., LLC -Premier Vein Clinic in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Venous Compression along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    David Naar, M.D., RPVI, LLC- Pemier Vein Clinic
    24700 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 641-0433
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital
  • Main Campus Medical Center
  • UH St. John Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Compression
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Compression
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 20, 2020
    Very patient and good doctor.
    KD — Oct 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Naar
    About Dr. David Naar

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760457477
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Staten Island SUNY Downstate
    Residency
    • Tufts U/New England MC
    Internship
    • University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
