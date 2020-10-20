Dr. David Naar is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Naar
Overview
Dr. David Naar is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They completed their fellowship with Staten Island SUNY Downstate
Dr. Naar works at
Locations
David Naar, M.D., RPVI, LLC- Pemier Vein Clinic24700 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 641-0433Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
- Main Campus Medical Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and good doctor.
About Dr. David Naar
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1760457477
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island SUNY Downstate
- Tufts U/New England MC
- University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naar has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Venous Compression, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naar speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Naar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.