Dr. David Naar is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They completed their fellowship with Staten Island SUNY Downstate



Dr. Naar works at David J. Naar, M.D., LLC -Premier Vein Clinic in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Venous Compression along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.