Overview of Dr. David Nabi, MD

Dr. David Nabi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Nabi works at ORANGE COUNTY VASCULAR SPECIALISTS INC. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.