Overview

Dr. David Najarian, MD is a Dermatologist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Najarian works at Randolph Dermatology and Mohs Micrographic Surgery in Randolph, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.