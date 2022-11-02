Dr. David Najarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Najarian, MD
Dr. David Najarian, MD is a Dermatologist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Randolph Dermatology and Mohs Micrographic Surgery390 State Route 10 Ste 201, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 366-6303
- Morristown Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr Najarian was very knowledgeable about my condition and found out what was wrong with me in 1 visit.
About Dr. David Najarian, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1760694038
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Dr. Najarian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najarian works at
Dr. Najarian has seen patients for Psoriasis, Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Najarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najarian.
