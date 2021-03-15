See All General Surgeons in Bloomington, IL
Dr. David Naour, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (23)
Map Pin Small Bloomington, IL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Naour, MD

Dr. David Naour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Naour works at Integrated Surgical Specialists in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Esch Wieland and Naour Sc
    1505 Eastland Dr Ste 2300, Bloomington, IL 61701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 662-9022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 15, 2021
    Dr. Naour is an excellent surgeon and human being. My husband received a terminal diagnosis and Dr. Naour delivered the news with compassion and dignity. I would highly recommend him. And is staff is great too!
    Loretta — Mar 15, 2021
    About Dr. David Naour, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174552228
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Naour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naour accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Naour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naour works at Integrated Surgical Specialists in Bloomington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Naour’s profile.

    Dr. Naour has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Naour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

