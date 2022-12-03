See All Hand Surgeons in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. David Napoli, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (42)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Napoli, MD

Dr. David Napoli, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Pardee Hospital.

Dr. Napoli works at Emerge Ortho - Blue Ridge Bone and Joint Clinic, Asheville, NC in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Napoli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emerge Ortho - Blue Ridge Bone and Joint Clinic, Asheville, NC
    800 Fleming St, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 698-4318

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 03, 2022
    I was having a lot of pain in my left thumb and Dr Napoli gave me a Cortazone shot and the pain was gone that evening. If I had known that the shot was so painless I would have gotten it a lot sooner. Great Doctor! I recommend him to everyone.
    Ken — Dec 03, 2022
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    • Columbia Presbyn Med Center
    Internship
    • St Luke'S Roosevelt Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Dr. David Napoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Napoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Napoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Napoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Napoli works at Emerge Ortho - Blue Ridge Bone and Joint Clinic, Asheville, NC in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Napoli’s profile.

    Dr. Napoli has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Napoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Napoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Napoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Napoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Napoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

