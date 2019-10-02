Overview of Dr. David Nathan, MD

Dr. David Nathan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nathan works at Neuroscience & Rehabilitation Specialists - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.