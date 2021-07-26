Dr. David Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nathan, MD
Overview
Dr. David Nathan, MD is a Dermatologist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Nathan works at
Locations
-
1
David H Nathan MD PA1016 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 7, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 584-2131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nathan?
Very knowledgeable and experienced doctor. Takes his time and explains everything about your condition.
About Dr. David Nathan, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1285610972
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan works at
Dr. Nathan has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.