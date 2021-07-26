Overview

Dr. David Nathan, MD is a Dermatologist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Nathan works at David H Nathan MD PA in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.