Dr. David Navratil, MD
Overview
Dr. David Navratil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Sequoia Hosp
Dr. Navratil works at
Locations
1
Tenaya Oncology/Hematology3131 La Canada St Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 933-9400
2
Advanced Heart & Vascular Specialists4432 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 733-2982Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Siena2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 331A, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 731-8224
4
Prime Cardiology Group2911 N Tenaya Way Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 463-9855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Navratil not so much staff. Three weeks ago had echo done on Friday, staff said they would talk to Dr and get back to me on Monday. No call back waited till Friday and left a message with cami on recording. Two weeks have passed since I left message and finally called them today Sept 23 exam was august 31 three weeks since exam and got a appt. Next week the 28th. This is very disturbing and could have had a medical issue without documentation. office staff gets an F they flunked.
About Dr. David Navratil, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sequoia Hosp
- USAF Med Ctr-Keesler AFB
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
