Dr. David Nazarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Nazarian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine.
My Concierge MD - Executive Health9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 405A, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (877) 760-3570Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Dr. David Nazarian provides me expert care and his staff has been great. An absolute and wonderful experience at Concierge Clinic.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1740461466
- Huntington Meml Hosp
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- UCLA
Dr. Nazarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazarian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazarian.
