Dr. David Nazarian, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Nazarian, MD

Dr. David Nazarian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine.

Dr. Nazarian works at My Concierge MD Executive Health in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nazarian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    My Concierge MD - Executive Health
    9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 405A, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 760-3570
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Acute Sinusitis
Allergy Testing
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Nazarian, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1740461466
    Education & Certifications

    • Huntington Meml Hosp
    • Sackler School Of Medicine
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Nazarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nazarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nazarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nazarian works at My Concierge MD Executive Health in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nazarian’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

