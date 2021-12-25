Overview of Dr. David Nelles, MD

Dr. David Nelles, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Nelles works at Golden State Orthopedics & Spine in Concord, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.