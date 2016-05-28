Dr. David Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. David Nelson, MD
Dr. David Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Carolina Interventional Pain Associates PA410 Herlong Ave S, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 985-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive experience. Dr. Nelson and staff very professional, while being personable and friendly. Facility is very clean and well equipped. Any questions or concerns were addressed prior to surgery and the procedure was explained in a comprehensive manner. Today is the day after surgery and I'm writing this review without the need for eye glasses.
About Dr. David Nelson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760441240
Education & Certifications
- Med College Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- St Francis Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
- CSUN
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Dry Eyes and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.