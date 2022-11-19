Dr. David Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. David Nelson, MD
Dr. David Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Specialists in Women's Care - Quivira10600 Quivira Rd Ste 320, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 243-9757
Specialists in Women's Care Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Olathe16180 W 135th St, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 243-9741Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Specialists in Womens Care - KCK1601 N 98th St Ste 103, Kansas City, KS 66111 Directions (913) 728-0376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Specialists in Womens Care Lansing1004 Progress Dr Ste 120, Lansing, KS 66043 Directions (913) 303-1030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Really listens to what you have to say and offers great advice. Makes you feel comfortable and explains things well.
About Dr. David Nelson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932631934
Education & Certifications
- Zucker School of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
