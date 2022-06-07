Overview of Dr. David Neschis, MD

Dr. David Neschis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Queenstown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Neschis works at UM BWMC Vascular Center at Queenstown in Queenstown, MD with other offices in Easton, MD and Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.