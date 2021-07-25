Dr. Neskey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Neskey, MD
Overview of Dr. David Neskey, MD
Dr. David Neskey, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Neskey works at
Dr. Neskey's Office Locations
Head & Neck Specialists9228 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 574-5693Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hollings Cancer Center135 Rutledge Tower 550 # Msc, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-8363
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time, listens, responds as soon as possible, fantastic surgeon and person.
About Dr. David Neskey, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366694218
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
- Albany Med Coll
- Colby College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neskey works at
Dr. Neskey has seen patients for Oral Cancer, ENT Cancer and Laryngeal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.