See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. David Nethery, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Nethery, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (75)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Nethery, MD

Dr. David Nethery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Dr. Nethery works at Nethery Eye Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Nethery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nethery Eye Associates
    6551 Harris Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 423-1800
  2. 2
    Nethery Eye Associates
    1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 104, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 868-6137

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nethery?

    May 08, 2022
    Dr Nethery and his staff are wonderful cataract surgery 3 years ago has been a blessing and no effort was made to "sell" the type of lens I needed... in fact, I was given clear understanding as to why I should not entertain or attempt a more sophisticated lens, and he explained why my particular history required the simple lens which was completely covered by Medicare. My ability to perceive color accurately was restored which has been a great blessing, as I am a portrait artist whose career has spanned 45 years Only praise for my experience with Dr Nethery and his staff (Kate. the new assistant was delightful and easy to talk to..
    Jill Bush — May 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Nethery, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Nethery, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nethery to family and friends

    Dr. Nethery's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nethery

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Nethery, MD.

    About Dr. David Nethery, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548264443
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L S U Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Christian University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Nethery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nethery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nethery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nethery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nethery has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nethery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Nethery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nethery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nethery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nethery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Nethery, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.