Dr. David Nethery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Nethery Eye Associates6551 Harris Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 423-1800
Nethery Eye Associates1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 104, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (318) 868-6137
Dr Nethery and his staff are wonderful cataract surgery 3 years ago has been a blessing and no effort was made to "sell" the type of lens I needed... in fact, I was given clear understanding as to why I should not entertain or attempt a more sophisticated lens, and he explained why my particular history required the simple lens which was completely covered by Medicare. My ability to perceive color accurately was restored which has been a great blessing, as I am a portrait artist whose career has spanned 45 years Only praise for my experience with Dr Nethery and his staff (Kate. the new assistant was delightful and easy to talk to..
- L S U Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Christian University
