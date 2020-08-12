See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. David Jonathan Netscher, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Jonathan Netscher, MD

Dr. David Jonathan Netscher, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jonathan Netscher's Office Locations

    6624 Fannin St Ste 2730, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 799-8090
    Fondren Orthopedic Group
    7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 799-8090
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 12, 2020
    Dr Netscher is one of the best Hand Surgeons in Texas. The waiting room is always full and the wait time might be a bit long but he spends his time taking care of this patient and does not rush through the appointment which is greatly appreciated if you are the patient.
    About Dr. David Jonathan Netscher, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346272390
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Jonathan Netscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonathan Netscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jonathan Netscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jonathan Netscher has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jonathan Netscher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonathan Netscher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonathan Netscher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonathan Netscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonathan Netscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

