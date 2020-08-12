Dr. David Jonathan Netscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonathan Netscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jonathan Netscher, MD
Dr. David Jonathan Netscher, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Netscher's Office Locations
- 1 6624 Fannin St Ste 2730, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 799-8090
2
Fondren Orthopedic Group7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 799-8090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
How was your appointment with Dr. Jonathan Netscher?
Dr Netscher is one of the best Hand Surgeons in Texas. The waiting room is always full and the wait time might be a bit long but he spends his time taking care of this patient and does not rush through the appointment which is greatly appreciated if you are the patient.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1346272390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
