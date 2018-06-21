See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. David Neuman, MD

Internal Medicine
2.6 (24)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Neuman, MD

Dr. David Neuman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Medicine and Pharmacology and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Neuman works at Personal Physician Care PA in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neuman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Personal Physician Care
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste F107, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-5660
  2. 2
    House Call Resources
    2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 307, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 454-9055
  3. 3
    Personal Physician Care of Pompano
    50 Ne 26th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 942-8924
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Overweight
Osteopenia
Chronic Care Management
Overweight
Osteopenia
Chronic Care Management

Overweight Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 21, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. Neuman for over 10 years (I'm 65). He truly cares about his patients. Don't confuse his initial quietness with apathy- it's quite the opposite. He listens and he reviews medical history before speaking. He answers questions and explains treatments and terminology. He is the real deal.
    mark manero in lake worth, FL — Jun 21, 2018
    About Dr. David Neuman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    NPI Number
    • 1407896350
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center at Downtown
    Medical Education
    • Institute Of Medicine and Pharmacology
    Undergraduate School
    • Bernard Baruch College - CUNY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Neuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neuman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

