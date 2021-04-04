See All Gastroenterologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. David Neumann, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Neumann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Grady Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Neumann works at Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc.
    3366 NW Expressway Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 702-1300
    Digestive Disease Specialists Inc - Gaillardia
    4811 Gaillardia Pkwy Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 751-4199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Woodward
  • Grady Memorial Hospital
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
  • Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angiodysplasia Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Clostridium Difficile Colitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Pseudocyst Drainage Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Colitis Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Highly trained physician! Dr Neumann takes time to listen to your questions and concerns. His team is also caring and compassionate. I highly recommend him for any of your G.I. problems or screening. He’s been my doctor for 6 years.
    Laura — Apr 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Neumann, MD
    About Dr. David Neumann, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043339575
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • William Beaumont Hosp|William Beaumont Hospital
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
